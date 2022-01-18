KBC Group NV Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $427.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.