Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KEWL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $112.01.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

