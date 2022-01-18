KeyCorp Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $13.71 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

