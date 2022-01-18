KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.