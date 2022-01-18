Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $6,930,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

