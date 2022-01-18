King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 546,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

