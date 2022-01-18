King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 190,045 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intevac were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

