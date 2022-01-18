King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 815 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,992,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

