Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,675. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

