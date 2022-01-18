Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

