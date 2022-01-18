Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

