KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.