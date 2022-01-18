Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,592. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

