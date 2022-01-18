Kylin Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and $575,993.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

