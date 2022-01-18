Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON LTG opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.69. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.50 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.25). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 134,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($341,131.97).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.