Levolution Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $91,540.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.