Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.13 and a beta of 1.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

