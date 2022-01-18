Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.90

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.90 and traded as high as $51.52. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 132,470 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

