Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.