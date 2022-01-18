Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. 24,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

