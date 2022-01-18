Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

NYSE:LAD opened at $306.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.72. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

