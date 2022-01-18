Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

