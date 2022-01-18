Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,709 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 677,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,912 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 100.8% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 978,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $14,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

