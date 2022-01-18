LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 39,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,003. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
