Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,021,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,853,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

