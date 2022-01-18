Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,260 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

