Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Matson by 768.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 76.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

