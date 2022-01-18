Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

