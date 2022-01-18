Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

