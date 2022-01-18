Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 167.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Voya Financial by 124.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

