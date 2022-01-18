Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.