MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Reaches $16.22 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00012636 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $441,255.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.