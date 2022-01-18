MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 4.8% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 79,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,426,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get MannKind alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.