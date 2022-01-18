Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.60

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1861958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

