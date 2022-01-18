Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in KLA by 107.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

