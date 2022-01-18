Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,109 shares of company stock valued at $96,812,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

