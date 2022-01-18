Marco Investment Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

