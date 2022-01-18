Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

