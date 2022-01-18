Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

