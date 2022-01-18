Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,582.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of APA by 230.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 135,340 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

