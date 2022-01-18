Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.80) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.87) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.35) to GBX 184 ($2.51) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.40 ($3.02).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 222.60 ($3.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.99. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

