Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $48.69 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $48.69 million and $56.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.