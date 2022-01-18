Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

