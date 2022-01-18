Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Lowered to $484.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $496.00 to $484.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

NYSE MLM traded down $10.56 on Tuesday, hitting $392.07. 4,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,200. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.13 and its 200 day moving average is $388.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

