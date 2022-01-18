MASQ Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $121,351.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.