Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 201,853 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,617,000 after buying an additional 334,147 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

SHLS stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

