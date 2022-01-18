Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 237,733 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,733 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UGI were worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

