Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $44.13 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 51job were worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in 51job by 15.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 51job by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

