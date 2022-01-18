Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.12 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $51,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

