Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,817 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $58,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.